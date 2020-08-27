2 injured, 3 arrested in Scarborough shooting

Two people were seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Scarborough on Thursday night.

Police responded to reports of someone being shot near a bar or restaurant in the Danforth Road and Savarin Street area shortly before 10 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and initially found one victim with serious injuries. A second victim was located shortly after and both were taken to hospital in serious condition via emergency run.

A white SUV was seen fleeing the area and other officers found and stopped the suspect vehicle.

Guns were recovered from the vehicle and three people were taken into custody.

The eastbound 401 collectors lanes may be closed for the investigation and roads in the area are closed.