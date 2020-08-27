Report: Raptors, Celtics Game 1 postponed

The NBA has postponed its three games scheduled for Thursday, according to ESPN.

The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics were set to kick off their series at 6:30 p.m. in Orlando’s bubble.

The NBA says that play will resume, though it’s not clear at this point when that will be the case.

This comes one day after the Milwaukee Bucks became the first NBA team to strike and not play in wake of the police-involved shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

More to come...