Report: Raptors, Celtics Game 1 postponed

Last Updated Aug 27, 2020 at 12:04 pm EDT

Point guard Kyle Lowry sits during a Raptors shoot around. The Canadian Press

The NBA has postponed its three games scheduled for Thursday, according to ESPN.

The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics were set to kick off their series at 6:30 p.m. in Orlando’s bubble.

The NBA says that play will resume, though it’s not clear at this point when that will be the case.

This comes one day after the Milwaukee Bucks became the first NBA team to strike and not play in wake of the police-involved shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

More to come...

