Report: Blue Jays, Red Sox to postpone game

Last Updated Aug 27, 2020 at 4:29 pm EDT

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts goes for a ball in agame against the Blue Jays. The Canadian Press

The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox will join opposing teams and not play tonight, according to multiple reports.

Both clubs had been in discussion about how to proceed.

The move follows several other teams from different leagues, including the NBA, MLS and WNBA that have all decided to postpone its scheduled games.

This is the first game the Blue Jays will sit out as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

More to come…

