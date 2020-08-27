Report: Blue Jays, Red Sox to postpone game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox will join opposing teams and not play tonight, according to multiple reports.

Both clubs had been in discussion about how to proceed.

Following a day in which three MLB games were postponed, at least four games will not be played tonight: – Red Sox-Blue Jays

– Twins-Tigers

– Phillies-Nationals

– Rangers-A's https://t.co/7ovJV6KM3Q — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 27, 2020

The move follows several other teams from different leagues, including the NBA, MLS and WNBA that have all decided to postpone its scheduled games.

This is the first game the Blue Jays will sit out as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

