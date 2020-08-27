Loading articles...

Police name victim, suspect in fatal downtown stabbing

Police on scene at a Cabbagetown convenience store where a woman was stabbed on AUgust 26, 2020. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

Toronto police have named the victim and identified a suspect in a downtown stabbing.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a call for a person with a knife in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets shortly after 10 a.m.

The woman was later found armed with a knife at a convenience store in the area.

Another woman was found with stab wounds and transported to hospital where she died of her injuries.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as Tara Morton, 41.

Olessiea Langdon, 24, of Toronto is wanted for second-degree murder.

She’s described as Black with a light complexion and medium build. She was wearing a dark hoodie, light coloured track pants and yellow shoes.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
CLEAR: SB 400 ramp to King Rd. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:01 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: After feeling like fall yesterday, it’s back to the summer heat and humidity for #Toronto GTA. (August 27) The heavier r…
Latest Weather
Read more