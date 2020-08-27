Police name victim, suspect in fatal downtown stabbing

Toronto police have named the victim and identified a suspect in a downtown stabbing.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a call for a person with a knife in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets shortly after 10 a.m.

The woman was later found armed with a knife at a convenience store in the area.

Another woman was found with stab wounds and transported to hospital where she died of her injuries.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as Tara Morton, 41.

Olessiea Langdon, 24, of Toronto is wanted for second-degree murder.

She’s described as Black with a light complexion and medium build. She was wearing a dark hoodie, light coloured track pants and yellow shoes.