Party leaders on New Brunswick's campaign trail scattered across province today

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick’s political party leaders are scattered across the province today for campaign announcements.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will be in Woodstock while Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers makes an announcement in Moncton.

Green Leader David Coon travels to Sackville and Moncton, while Kris Austin of the People’s Alliance has campaign events around the Fredericton region.

On Wednesday, political scientist Tom Bateman of St. Thomas University said about nine ridings will determine whether the Tories or Liberals can win a majority.

He says some of those nine ridings were decided by fewer than 300 votes in 2018.

Bateman says there are a number of factors, such as fears of the pandemic, which could result in a low voter turnout on election day Sept. 14, and it will be important for each party to make an extra effort to get out the vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020

The Canadian Press