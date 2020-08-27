Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Party leaders on New Brunswick's campaign trail scattered across province today
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 27, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 27, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers reacts to the provincial budget delivered by New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves in the Legislature in Fredericton, N.B., on March 10, 2020. New Brunswick's political parties are scatterred across the province today. A day after most of New Brunswick's political party leaders converged on Fredericton, they are scattered across the province today. Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will be in Woodstock while Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers makes an announcement in Moncton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
FREDERICTON — New Brunswick’s political party leaders are scattered across the province today for campaign announcements.
Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will be in Woodstock while Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers makes an announcement in Moncton.
Green Leader David Coon travels to Sackville and Moncton, while Kris Austin of the People’s Alliance has campaign events around the Fredericton region.
On Wednesday, political scientist Tom Bateman of St. Thomas University said about nine ridings will determine whether the Tories or Liberals can win a majority.
He says some of those nine ridings were decided by fewer than 300 votes in 2018.
Bateman says there are a number of factors, such as fears of the pandemic, which could result in a low voter turnout on election day Sept. 14, and it will be important for each party to make an extra effort to get out the vote.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020