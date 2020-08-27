Report: NHL players told to prepare for postponement

In support of the Black Lives Matter movement, the NHL is reportedly in discussions to postpone tonight’s playoff games.

The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders, as well as the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks, were on the schedule.

The strike could continue into tomorrow, according to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston.

We the @TheOfficialHDA have formally requested the @NHL to suspend all playoff games today. We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports. — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 27, 2020

The police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake – an unarmed Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin – has sent shock waves around the globe, with the NBA postponing its playoff games today, and some MLB teams holding out, as well.

More to come…