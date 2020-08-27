Loading articles...

Report: NHL players told to prepare for postponement

Last Updated Aug 27, 2020 at 3:03 pm EDT

Rogers Place Arena, the new home of the Edmonton Oilers, in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday, September 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

In support of the Black Lives Matter movement, the NHL is reportedly in discussions to postpone tonight’s playoff games.

The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders, as well as the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks, were on the schedule.

The strike could continue into tomorrow, according to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston.

The police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake – an unarmed Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin – has sent shock waves around the globe, with the NBA postponing its playoff games today, and some MLB teams holding out, as well.

More to come…

