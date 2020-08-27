Loading articles...

1 dead in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 7 in Pickering

Last Updated Aug 27, 2020 at 6:02 pm EDT

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

One person has died after a crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 7 in Pickering on Thursday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police say the collision happened at Sideline 26 around 4:45 p.m.

Four to five vehicles were involved and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Others who suffered injuries were taken to hospital but it is unclear how many victims are involved and how badly they are hurt.

The collision reconstruction team and coroner have been called to the scene.

Highway 7 is closed between Sideline 28 and 24 for the investigation.

