Markham woman arrested on 2 terrorist-related charges

A Markham woman is facing charges after she allegedly left Canada to join a terrorist organization back in 2019.

RCMP officials say Haleema Mustafa was arrested on Wednesday and charged with leaving Canada to participate in the activities of a terrorist group and participation in the activities of a terrorist group.

The charges stem from an investigation into Ikar Mao, a 22-year-old man from Guelph, who was charged after travelling to Turkey in June of 2019 to join the terrorist group ISIS.

Investigators say at that time, Mao was accompanied by his wife, identified as Mustafa.

The RCMP said in a release that Canadian Extremist Travellers continue to be a “significant concern to law enforcement and intelligence services.”

“While the RCMP and partner agencies coordinate efforts to identify and prevent individuals from departing Canada for this purpose, we also assess and respond to the potential threats that these extremist-minded individuals pose domestically and investigate them accordingly,” said the agency.

“The primary objective of these investigations is to ensure public safety while deterring, preventing and/or disrupting others from engaging in similar criminal activity.”

While a publication ban prevents release of details surrounding Mao’s case, what is known is that he had been arrested by Turkish authorities for allegedly being a part of a terrorist group. He was held in custody for three months before being acquitted of all charges. When Mao returned to Canada in October of 2019, he was met and eventually charged by the RCMP.

Mao has been charged with participation in the activity of a terrorist group and leaving Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.