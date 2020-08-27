Loading articles...

Lawnmower incident results in Delaware man's fifth DUI bust

Last Updated Aug 27, 2020 at 9:28 pm EDT

LINCOLN, Del. — A Delaware man with a history of drunken driving arrests has been charged with DUI again after authorities said he drove a riding lawnmower while intoxicated.

Delaware State Police arrested 60-year-old Ralph J. Cahall of Greenwood on Tuesday after receiving a report about a person lying along a grassy roadside near a lawnmower.

As troopers were headed to the scene, authorities received another report that the person had been driving the lawnmower on the road and travelling through yards while acting disorderly.

Police say troopers found Cahall leaning against his lawnmower and detected a strong odor of alcohol.

Cahall was charged with fifth offence-DUI, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

He was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution with secured bail set at $7,101. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

The Associated Press

