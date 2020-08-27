Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
How the pandemic poured gas on the income inequality fire
by the big story
Posted Aug 27, 2020 5:14 am EDT
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
In today’s Big Story podcast, you’ve probably lived most of your life with rising income inequality. The rich steadily get richer while the rest of us just try to keep up. It’s difficult sometimes to keep in mind that it wasn’t always this way; that this is a choice we made—maybe not us, but the people we put in power.
What Covid-19 has done to steadily rising inequality is, basically, the equivalent of throwing gas on a fire. We’re getting dangerously close to a tipping point. What happens when we reach it?
GUEST: Bruce Livesey, investigative reporter and writer
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
