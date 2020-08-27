Loading articles...

How the pandemic poured gas on the income inequality fire

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

In today’s Big Story podcast, you’ve probably lived most of your life with rising income inequality. The rich steadily get richer while the rest of us just try to keep up. It’s difficult sometimes to keep in mind that it wasn’t always this way; that this is a choice we made—maybe not us, but the people we put in power.

What Covid-19 has done to steadily rising inequality is, basically, the equivalent of throwing gas on a fire. We’re getting dangerously close to a tipping point. What happens when we reach it?

GUEST: Bruce Livesey, investigative reporter and writer

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: The SB 400 ramp to King Rd remains CLOSED for tractor trailer rollover cleanup. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: After feeling like fall yesterday, it’s back to the summer heat and humidity for #Toronto GTA. (August 27) The heavier r…
Latest Weather
Read more