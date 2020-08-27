How the pandemic poured gas on the income inequality fire

In today’s Big Story podcast, you’ve probably lived most of your life with rising income inequality. The rich steadily get richer while the rest of us just try to keep up. It’s difficult sometimes to keep in mind that it wasn’t always this way; that this is a choice we made—maybe not us, but the people we put in power.

What Covid-19 has done to steadily rising inequality is, basically, the equivalent of throwing gas on a fire. We’re getting dangerously close to a tipping point. What happens when we reach it?

GUEST: Bruce Livesey, investigative reporter and writer

