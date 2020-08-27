2 men charged after vehicle strikes Halton police officer

Two men have been charged after an officer was struck by a vehicle at a Burlington gas station Wednesday.

Halton police say at around 10:30 p.m. they received a call about a white Mercedes with extensive damage to its front end driving erratically on the Queen Elizabeth Way. The caller had seen the vehicle get off the highway and stop at a gas station near Walkers Line and Mainway.

Officers arrived at the gas station and found the Mercedes which was occupied by one passenger while the driver was pumping gas.

After speaking with the driver, the officer believed the driver was allegedly impaired and attempted to arrest him.

The driver then got back into the vehicle and put it in reverse, allegedly striking the officer. Police say the man continued to reverse, striking a parked police cruiser before driving off.

Police attempted to stop the Mercedes, but discontinued the pursuit for public safety reasons.

The vehicle then drove into a residential area on Sutherland Drive and parking in the driveway of a home, prompting the homeowner to call police.

When officers arrived, both males were still in the vehicle and attempted to drive away again after refusing to exit the Mercedes.

Police were able to arrest the driver and the passenger and both were struck by a conducted energy weapon. They were taken to hospital for examination.

The Halton officer struck suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

Investigators determined the Mercedes had improper license plates and had been reported stolen from another GTA police service.

They also believe the Mercedes may have been involved in a collision with another vehicle in Oakville earlier in the evening, causing the front end damage.

A 29-year-old Brampton man is facing several charges including operation while impaired, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and dangerous operation.

A 32-year-old man from Toronto is facing charges of possession of property obtained by a crime and obstructing a peace officer

Both have been held for a bail hearing.