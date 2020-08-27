Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
France warns Lebanon risks collapse after explosion, crisis
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 27, 2020 5:14 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 27, 2020 at 5:28 am EDT
Lebanese soldiers work at the site of the Aug. 4 deadly blast in the port of Beirut that killed scores and wounded thousands, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
PARIS — Lebanon is in such a deep political and economic crisis that the country risks collapsing altogether, France’s foreign minister said Thursday.
Lebanon’s government resigned amid accusations of entrenched corruption and negligence after the Aug. 4 explosion that killed nearly 200 people and devastated entire districts of Beirut.
“This country is on the brink,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on RTL radio, citing growing poverty, unemployment and inflation. “The risk today is the disappearance of Lebanon” if it doesn’t urgently form a government and institute reforms.
Next week, French President Emmanuel Macron is taking a three-day trip to Lebanon, a former French protectorate. He will offer French support after the devastating port explosion earlier this month, but also ensure that millions in international aid is going to those who need it.
“We will not sign a blank check for a government that does not implement reforms,” notably of public services and the banking system, Le Drian said.