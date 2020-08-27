Ford urges college students to be responsible: 'Cool the jets on partying'

With a few weeks left before students start their classes, Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants college and university goers to not forget about the risks of COVID-19.

Speaking at his daily briefing, Ford says he doesn’t want Canadian students to follow in the United States’ footsteps.

“I saw what’s going down in the U.S. and as much as I love them, they’re a terrible example how to open up,” Ford said.

“I’m just going to speak to the young people: ‘Guys, don’t go out there, no parties at the beginning of the week, just hang in there.”

As of yesterday, the province says people aged 20-29 make up 15.7 percent of cases; the highest number second to people aged 80 and up.

It also comes as the United States continue to grapple with a surge in COVID-19 cases, with a recent report detailing a number of american schools admitting they’re concerned for young people as they return to class.

“Later on, when we all get through this, you can party after,” Ford added. “What’s going to happen, God forbid someone gets COVID and you’re at these parties, I’ve seen them. I have four girls that I drop off at University and probably drove by a few times a few days later.”

Over the weekend, police in Massachusetts busted and cleared a large party at the College of Holy Cross, calling the students behaviour “largely irresponsible.”

“Cool your jets on partying,” Ford concluded.

“That’s all I can tell you.”