Financials help lift S&P/TSX composite in early trading, U.S. stock markets mixed
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 27, 2020 10:00 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 27, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT
The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index ticked higher in early trading, helped by gains in the financial sector in the wake of better-than-expected financial results from TD Bank and CIBC.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.12 points at 16,835.09.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 127.80 points at 28,459.72. The S&P 500 index was up 3.63 points at 3,482.36, while the Nasdaq composite was down 19.61 points at 11,645.45.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.14 cents US compared with 76.02 cents US on Wednesday.
The October crude contract was down four cents at US$43.35 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up nearly five cents at US$2.62 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$24.60 at US$1,977.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up nearly three cents at nearly $3.01 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
The Canadian Press
