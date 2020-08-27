Loading articles...

Coronavirus Q&A: Back-to-school special with Dr. Charles Pascal

We know you have questions about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and we’re working to get you the answers, straight from the most trusted sources.

Award winning early and higher education expert Dr. Charles Pascal is a professor of applied psychology and human development at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto, former deputy minister of education in Ontario and an Order of Canada recipient.

He will be joining us LIVE to answer your questions and address concerns about sending children back to school, keeping them safe and the effects on their learning during COVID-19 on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 12:30 p.m. on our Facebook page as well as here on our website.

Submit your questions in the chat window below or on Twitter using #COVIDanswers.

Note: questions will be moderated before appearing in the chat window below

