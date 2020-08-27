Loading articles...

Canada-China COVID-19 vaccine trials abandoned: National Research Council

Last Updated Aug 27, 2020 at 2:58 pm EDT

HALIFAX — A COVID-19 vaccine-development partnership between China’s CanSino Biologics and Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia has been abandoned.

The National Research Council of Canada said today in a statement the CanSino vaccine intended for phase one clinical trials has not been approved by Chinese customs for shipment to Canada.

Because of that delay the NRC says the opportunity to conduct the trials is over.

The NRC says the Canadian Center for Vaccinology had been ready to start clinical trials as early as June, after Health Canada approved CanSino’s proposal.

The Halifax lab was one of several in Canada and in the U.S. whose work in 2014 led to an Ebola vaccine that was used in West Africa.

In its statement, the NRC says it will focus on other partners and other COVID-19 priorities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
CLEAR: Toronto-bound QEW after the Burlington Skyway.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:01 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: After feeling like fall yesterday, it’s back to the summer heat and humidity for #Toronto GTA. (August 27) The heavier r…
Latest Weather
Read more