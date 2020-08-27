Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Blue Jays acquire Taijuan Walker from Mariners
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Aug 27, 2020 2:18 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 27, 2020 at 2:22 pm EDT
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Taijuan Walker throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning of a game on Aug. 19, 2020, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson - The Canadian press
The Toronto Blue Jays bolstered their starting rotation on Thursday,
starting pitcher Taijuan Walker from the Seattle Mariners. acquiring
As part of the trade, the Blue Jays will send a player to be named later to Seattle.
Walker, 28, has made five starts this season, pitching to a 4.00 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 27 innings.
A first-round draft pick of the Mariners in 2010, the right-hander has also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Walker will be a free-agent at season’s end.
The Blue Jays were in desperate need of upgrades in their starting rotation with Nate Pearson, Matt Shoemaker, and Trent Thornton all on the injured list.
This is the second deal completed between both teams in less than a week, after Toronto acquired slugging first baseman Dan Vogelbach on Sunday.
The trade deadline is on August 31.
