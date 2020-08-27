Loading articles...

Blue Jays acquire Taijuan Walker from Mariners

Last Updated Aug 27, 2020 at 2:22 pm EDT

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Taijuan Walker throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning of a game on Aug. 19, 2020, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson - The Canadian press

The Toronto Blue Jays bolstered their starting rotation on Thursday, acquiring starting pitcher Taijuan Walker from the Seattle Mariners.

As part of the trade, the Blue Jays will send a player to be named later to Seattle.

Walker, 28, has made five starts this season, pitching to a 4.00 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 27 innings.

A first-round draft pick of the Mariners in 2010, the right-hander has also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Walker will be a free-agent at season’s end.

The Blue Jays were in desperate need of upgrades in their starting rotation with Nate Pearson, Matt Shoemaker, and Trent Thornton all on the injured list.

This is the second deal completed between both teams in less than a week, after Toronto acquired slugging first baseman Dan Vogelbach on Sunday.

The trade deadline is on August 31.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 32 minutes ago
CLEAR: Toronto-bound QEW after the Burlington Skyway.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:01 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: After feeling like fall yesterday, it’s back to the summer heat and humidity for #Toronto GTA. (August 27) The heavier r…
Latest Weather
Read more