Blue Jays acquire Taijuan Walker from Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays bolstered their starting rotation on Thursday, acquiring starting pitcher Taijuan Walker from the Seattle Mariners.

As part of the trade, the Blue Jays will send a player to be named later to Seattle.

Walker, 28, has made five starts this season, pitching to a 4.00 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 27 innings.

A first-round draft pick of the Mariners in 2010, the right-hander has also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Walker will be a free-agent at season’s end.

The Blue Jays were in desperate need of upgrades in their starting rotation with Nate Pearson, Matt Shoemaker, and Trent Thornton all on the injured list.

This is the second deal completed between both teams in less than a week, after Toronto acquired slugging first baseman Dan Vogelbach on Sunday.

The trade deadline is on August 31.