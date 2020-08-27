Loading articles...

Biden: Trump sees Wisconsin unrest as `political benefit'

Last Updated Aug 27, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden said Thursday that President Donald Trump sees unrest in Wisconsin as “a political benefit” and Biden said he would be willing to travel to the state if it would not be a distraction for law enforcement.

The Democratic presidential nominee, during an appearance on MSNBC, denounced violence but said Trump was “pouring gasoline on the racial flames” and making things worse.

Biden made his critique as protests continued in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by police and a 17-year-old gunman apparently killed two people in clashes between vigilante militias and protesters.

“I think he views it as a political benefit,” Biden said about Trump and the unrest.

Biden also said that, if he were president, he would travel to Wisconsin personally and that he had considered going anyway, but that he does not “want to be part of the problem.”

Will Weissert, The Associated Press

