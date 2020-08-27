Loading articles...

Back above 100: Ontario sees a big jump in COVID-19 cases

Last Updated Aug 27, 2020 at 10:18 am EDT

Long lines of masked shoppers wait to shop for groceries in Toronto on Thursday, April 9, 2020. As Ontario municipalities enact new measures regarding the use of masks in commercial locations, business owners are on their own when it comes to dealing with customers who refuse to comply.On Tuesday, Toronto and Ottawa joined Kingston in establishing rules requiring a non-medical face covering inside buildings of businesses that are open to the public. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ontario is reporting 118 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

  • 88 cases were reported Wednesday
  • Over 28,000 tests completed
  • 18 public health units reporting no new cases
  • Today’s number is 15 higher than the 103 seven-day average

 

