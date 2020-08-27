Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Back above 100: Ontario sees a big jump in COVID-19 cases
by Cam Dorrett
Posted Aug 27, 2020 10:13 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 27, 2020 at 10:18 am EDT
Long lines of masked shoppers wait to shop for groceries in Toronto on Thursday, April 9, 2020. As Ontario municipalities enact new measures regarding the use of masks in commercial locations, business owners are on their own when it comes to dealing with customers who refuse to comply.On Tuesday, Toronto and Ottawa joined Kingston in establishing rules requiring a non-medical face covering inside buildings of businesses that are open to the public. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Ontario is reporting 118 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday
88 cases were reported Wednesday
Over 28,000 tests completed
18 public health units reporting no new cases
Today’s number is 15 higher than the 103 seven-day average
Today, Ontario is reporting 118 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase as the province processed more than 28,600 tests. Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases.