Advocates urging teachers to spend more class outside in September
by Samantha Knight
Posted Aug 27, 2020 8:27 am EDT
Teacher Joanne Ward and her grade 3/4 students take part in the outdoor classroom of Hazelwood Elementary in St. John's, NL on Thursday September 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
School advocates are urging teachers to take advantage of outdoor learning when students return to class next month.
The executive director of the pine project, which holds after school, march break and summer programs for kids in the Toronto area tells the CBC something as simple as collecting acorns can teach children to count, and also about biology and ecology, because the nuts can be eaten by people and animals.
Andrew McMartin says the pine project has received so much interest that it has expanded its programming to full days, as parents explore options for their children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Nature connection is an approach to nature education that involves personally engaging with nature through meaningful experiences. It aims to foster a deep relationship with nature, while also promoting personal growth and well-being.”
One principal with the Toronto District School Board says he’s helping teachers incorporate elements of outdoor education into their teaching — he says the board has created a map listing parks within 1-hundred metres of every TDSB school.
Health experts have said COVID-19 has less of a chance to spread in outdoor settings.