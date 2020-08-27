A city review reveals several Toronto streets and assets have a racist past

What started off as a petition calling for Dundas street to be renamed – the city review into street names is revealing there are a number of place name and city assets that also systematically embed racism and discrimination.

Wayne Reeves with the city says they’re working through a very thoughtful process on how to address thousands of place names.

The city has over 6-thousand named streets and 15-hundred named parks.

This review was launched in response to a petition calling for Dundas to be renamed because British politician Henry Dundas actively participated in obstructing the abolition of slavery in the 1700’s.

A report will go before the mayor’s executive committee next month with a recommendation that could range from taking no action to starting a process to rename Dundas street, plus the namesake public square, subway station and transit lines, as well as other local landmarks.