3 killed by falling trees as storm lashes Australian city
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 27, 2020 6:43 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 27, 2020 at 6:44 pm EDT
MELBOURNE, Australia — Three people were killed by falling trees and 50,000 homes were left without power after a wild storm struck the city of Melbourne, authorities said on Friday.
A 4-year-old boy was struck by a tree at 6 p.m. Thursday and died later in hospital, a police statement said.
A 59-year-old man was killed around the same time when his car was crushed by a tree as he drove from a shopping mall car park, officials said.
Less than an hour later, a tree struck a pickup truck on a Melbourne highway, killing a 36-year-old woman passenger. The 24-year-old male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, officials said.
Around 50,000 homes in Australia’s second-largest city were still without power on Friday morning. Emergency services received more than 1,700 calls for help.