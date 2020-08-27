3 killed by falling trees as storm lashes Australian city

MELBOURNE, Australia — Three people were killed by falling trees and 50,000 homes were left without power after a wild storm struck the city of Melbourne, authorities said on Friday.

A 4-year-old boy was struck by a tree at 6 p.m. Thursday and died later in hospital, a police statement said.

A 59-year-old man was killed around the same time when his car was crushed by a tree as he drove from a shopping mall car park, officials said.

Less than an hour later, a tree struck a pickup truck on a Melbourne highway, killing a 36-year-old woman passenger. The 24-year-old male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

Around 50,000 homes in Australia’s second-largest city were still without power on Friday morning. Emergency services received more than 1,700 calls for help.

The Associated Press