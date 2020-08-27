Loading articles...

2 men arrested after stolen car strikes officer in Burlington

Halton Regional Police investigate after a woman was killed in a collision with a vehicle near a slaughterhouse in Burlington on June 19, 2020. (HUGUES CORMIER/CITYNEWS)

Halton Police say two men are facing a number of charges after they allegedly stole a vehicle and struck an officer in Burlington.

Police say around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, several people reported seeing a Mercedes driving erratically on the QEW.

Officers then spotted the suspect vehicle at a gas station near Walkers Line.

Cruisers then surrounded the Mercedes and an officer began to speak to the driver, who got back in the car, reversed, and took off hitting the police cruiser.

One officer suffered minor injuries as a result.

Following a pursuit, police were able to box in the vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a home on Sutherland Crescent.

Two men tried to flee but were subsequently tasered and arrested.

A 29-year-old man from Brampton is facing several charges including impaired driving, assaulting police, and flight from police.

A 32-year-old man from Toronto, who was the passenger, has been charged with possession of stolen property and obstructing police.

