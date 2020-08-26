Who is Erin O’Toole? And should Justin Trudeau be worried?

In today’s Big Story podcast, he loves Top Gun, but he admits he’s not Maverick. He courted the social conservative vote, then turned around and made a play for moderates. He wants a more inclusive Conservative Party of Canada, but he won’t budge on the carbon tax.

How did Erin O’Toole pull off the upset victory? What’s his vision for the party he now leads? Where did he come from and is he just boring enough to put a real scare into Justin Trudeau and the Liberals?

GUEST: Marie-Danielle Smith, Maclean’s (Read Marie-Danielle’s profile of O’Toole right here.)

