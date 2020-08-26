Loading articles...

Who is Erin O’Toole? And should Justin Trudeau be worried?

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole holds his first news conference as leader on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. O'Toole's ability to manage social conservatives in his caucus and party will be put to an early test this fall when the Liberal government reintroduces legislation on medical assistance in dying. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

In today’s Big Story podcast, he loves Top Gun, but he admits he’s not Maverick. He courted the social conservative vote, then turned around and made a play for moderates. He wants a more inclusive Conservative Party of Canada, but he won’t budge on the carbon tax.

How did Erin O’Toole pull off the upset victory? What’s his vision for the party he now leads? Where did he come from and is he just boring enough to put a real scare into Justin Trudeau and the Liberals?

GUEST: Marie-Danielle Smith, Maclean’s (Read Marie-Danielle’s profile of O’Toole right here.)

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

