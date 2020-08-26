Loading articles...

Watch this baby nail AC/DC's"Thunderstruck"

Last Updated Aug 26, 2020

A father named Matt recorded his newborn son for the first year of his life, cut out the cute baby sounds he made and turned it into one of the most well known rock songs of all time.

It’s amazing and filled with pictures of adorable baby Ryan.

