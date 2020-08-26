Loading articles...

Watch: Massive truck fire on highway 427 forces delays

Last Updated Aug 26, 2020 at 11:20 am EDT

A jarring scene for drivers this morning after the cab of transport truck became fully engulfed on the Northbound 427 approaching Burnhamthorpe.

The 680 newsroom first received calls about the incident around 9:45 am.

680 traffic reporter, Kyle Hocking, says emergency crews acted swiftly.

“Sometimes it’s a wait for fire crews to arrive, but this time they were on scene very quickly and had the fire under control within minutes.”

Northbound 427 express lanes have now reopened, but two right lanes remain blocked approaching Burnhamthorpe for ongoing transport truck fire cleanup.

 

No injuries were reported.

