Watch: Massive truck fire on highway 427 forces delays

A jarring scene for drivers this morning after the cab of transport truck became fully engulfed on the Northbound 427 approaching Burnhamthorpe.

NB 427 approaching Burnhamthorpe in the express – watch for a fully engulfed transport truck fire on the right side. Fire crews just arriving. #NB427 pic.twitter.com/3LA8Bp7Cbd — 680 NEWS Traffic (@680NEWStraffic) August 26, 2020

The 680 newsroom first received calls about the incident around 9:45 am.

680 traffic reporter, Kyle Hocking, says emergency crews acted swiftly.

“Sometimes it’s a wait for fire crews to arrive, but this time they were on scene very quickly and had the fire under control within minutes.”

NB 427 approaching Burnhamthorpe in the express – the fire is being extinguished by crews. Two right lanes blocked in the express and heavy smoke in the area. #NB427 pic.twitter.com/K05A6r2OlE — 680 NEWS Traffic (@680NEWStraffic) August 26, 2020

Northbound 427 express lanes have now reopened, but two right lanes remain blocked approaching Burnhamthorpe for ongoing transport truck fire cleanup.

No injuries were reported.

