Unsung Hero: Beth Levy

54 year old mother of 2 Beth Levy is a volunteer for B’nai Brith’s COVID-19 emergency response food drive. She has been delivering food boxes to seniors in need every Thursday since the start of the crisis.

Levy says when she received an email from the organization looking for volunteers to help with the food drive she thought to herself what a great way to feel like she was doing something.

Volunteers like Levy have helped to get food to people like Helen, a 92 year old holocaust survivor who lives by herself and who relies on the food boxes from B’nai Brith. She says you know someone will come and you know people care about you. She adds it means a lot.

Levy says she knows there are lots of people in need who are stuck at home because of the pandemic and she just wants to help.