Three rounds of rain headed for the GTA

Find the umbrella or dig out that raincoat because everyone in the GTA has the chance to get into several rounds of rain from Wednesday night into the first half of the weekend.

Steady rain is expected Wednesday night and continuing into the overnight with the potential for anywhere between 15 to 25 millimetres by Thursday morning. Conditions in the atmosphere don’t favour the development of severe thunderstorms, but plan on some heavy downpours, gusty winds, and strikes of lightning.

By Thursday morning, a warm front will have passed through the region sending temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s across the GTA. Along with that heat comes the humidity that will make it feel like the mid 30s. The region will catch a brief break from the rain before Round 2.

By the late morning of Thursday, another line of rain showers will approach the GTA, ahead of a cold front, bringing some moderate to heavy downpours. Around lunch time, the atmosphere will have enough energy to allow some strong thunderstorms to develop but the rain will continue to drift further south. However, the most active weather looks to be focused on the Niagara Region for Thursday afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be up to 5 millimetres.

After that, Round 3 of the rain will arrive on Friday evening and continue through Saturday afternoon. Some of the heaviest rain with possible thunderstorms will be during the early morning hours of Saturday morning, while many of us are sleeping. This rain will have some of the remnants of a weakened Tropical Storm Laura that will remain stateside. There could be the potential for an additional 10 to 20 millimetres of rain from this round of showers.

After all that rain, cooler and drier weather is on the way.

Follow the 680 NEWS Weather Team for up-to-the-minute Toronto and GTA weather updates, or listen LIVE for the forecast every 10 minutes on the ones.