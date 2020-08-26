Loading articles...

The SIU says officers will not be charged in death of Regis Korchinski Paquet

Regis Korchinski-Paquet

The Special Investigations Unit says police officers will not be criminally charged in connection to the death of 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet.

“Based on his review of the evidence, the Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any of the officers committed a criminal offence in connection with Ms. Korchinski-Paquet’s death.”

Korchinski-Paquet’s death sparked widespread reaction and protests after family took to social media following her death, initially claiming she was pushed off a balcony by police.

More to come.

