The police officer convicted in the beating of Dafonte Miller is challenging the verdict
by Laura Carney
Posted Aug 26, 2020 7:23 am EDT
Michael Theriault, centre, and Christian Theriault, left, arrive at the Durham Region Courthouse in Oshawa, Ont., ahead of Dafonte MIller's testimony, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Closing arguments are expected to begin today in the trial of a Toronto police officer and his brother accused of beating a young black man three years ago. Const. Michael Theriault was off duty when he and his brother Christian encountered Dafonte Miller in Whitby, Ont., in the early hours of Dec. 28, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Michael Theriault was convicted of assault in a high-profile verdict delivered in June – but his lawyers tell the Toronto Star they’re asking the courts to toss the conviction, arguing the guilty verdict for assault, and not the original charge of aggravated assault, wasn’t an option for the judge at trial.
In a 10-page application filed at the Oshawa court this week, Theriault’s lawyers argue the judge lacked jurisdiction to convict Theriault of that charge on that count.
They are now asking the court to vacate the conviction and launch a new trial.
The judge acquitted Theriault and his brother Christian of aggravated assault in the 2016 attack in Whitby that left Dafonte miller with severe injuries, including the loss of his left eye.