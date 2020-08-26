Swapping out new shoes for new ways to learn: Parents are rethinking back-to-school shopping

Normally at this time of year, Canadian families would be rushing to stores and spending money on back to school shopping.

According to a survey from RetailMeNot.ca 22 percent of Canadian parents are considering homeschooling as an option for their children this year.

and that means a shift in back to school shopping.

The survey shows 65% of parents are prioritizing school supplies such as books, pencils and notepads – foregoing spending on clothing & accessories.

Parents are also looking for new ways to shop with 56% turning to online versus 35% at this time last year.