Loading articles...

Swapping out new shoes for new ways to learn: Parents are rethinking back-to-school shopping

FILE - This July 18, 2018, photo shows a display of back to school backpacks in a Target store in Pittsburgh. For backpacks, Mary Hunt, founder of the website Cheapskate Monthly, recommends Jansport or Eastpak for durability. If you are shopping resale, those are labels to look for because they’ll last longer. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Normally at this time of year, Canadian families would be rushing to stores and spending money on back to school shopping.

According to a survey from RetailMeNot.ca 22 percent of Canadian parents are considering homeschooling as an option for their children this year.
and that means a shift in back to school shopping.

The survey shows 65% of parents are prioritizing school supplies such as books, pencils and notepads – foregoing spending on clothing & accessories.

Parents are also looking for new ways to shop with 56% turning to online versus 35% at this time last year.

Related Stories

Teachers' unions ask Ontario for workplace safety orders as schools reopenDistance learning can fit into your back-to-school budget
||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
UPDATE: NB 427 approaching Burnhamthorpe in the express - three right lanes now blocked for transport truck fire cl…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:25 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Special Weather Statement has been issued for parts of southern Ontario including northern York and Durham regions for t…
Latest Weather
Read more