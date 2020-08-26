Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Swapping out new shoes for new ways to learn: Parents are rethinking back-to-school shopping
FILE - This July 18, 2018, photo shows a display of back to school backpacks in a Target store in Pittsburgh.
Normally at this time of year, Canadian families would be rushing to stores and spending money on back to school shopping.
According to a survey from
RetailMeNot.ca 22 percent of Canadian parents are considering homeschooling as an option for their children this year.
and that means a shift in back to school shopping.
The survey shows 65% of parents are prioritizing school supplies such as books, pencils and notepads – foregoing spending on clothing & accessories.
Parents are also looking for new ways to shop with 56% turning to online versus 35% at this time last year.
