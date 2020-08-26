Loading articles...

Seattle’s MoPOP lays off 32 as museums prepare to reopen

Last Updated Aug 26, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

SEATTLE — Washington state museums received some encouraging news last week, as Gov. Jay Inslee cleared a path for many to reopen amid the corovirus pandemic.

But, The Seattle Times reports Seattle pop culture museum MoPOP has laid off 32 “contingent and temporary” employees.

A spokesperson said those employees add staffing when the museum is at capacity in normal operations and, unfortunately, they won’t be at ‘normal’ for some time. All of the employees affected were part time.

This week several Seattle museums announced reopening dates in accordance with Inslee’s updated Safe Start reopening plan. Museums located in counties in phase two of the governor’s plan, such as King, may now reopen at 25% capacity while adhering to staggered entry times and mandatory face coverings for visitors over 2 years old. MoPOP is expected to announce its reopening plans soon.

Founded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, MoPOP was spun off from Allen’s Vulcan Arts + Entertainment division following his death and now operates as an independent non-profit. In May, Vulcan closed its arts and entertainment wing, leaving the future of its beloved Cinerama movie theatre, the Seattle Art Fair and two other museums in doubt.

The Associated Press

