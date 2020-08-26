Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Royal Bank of Canada reports $3.2-billion Q3 profit, beats expectations
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 26, 2020 6:32 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 26, 2020 at 6:44 am EDT
TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada topped expectations as it reported a profit of $3.20 billion for its latest quarter compared with $3.26 billion a year earlier.
The bank says the result came as it posted record earnings in its capital markets business as well as solid earnings in insurance, offset by lower results in its personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investor and treasury services businesses.
The profit amounted to $2.20 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, down from $2.22 per diluted share a year ago.
Revenue totalled $12.92 billion, up from $11.54 billion in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, RBC says it earned $2.23 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $2.26 per diluted share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.81 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
