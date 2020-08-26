'No reasonable grounds' to charge any officers in Regis Korchinski-Paquet death: SIU

The province’s police watchdog says “there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any of the officers committed a criminal offence” in the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet.

The 29-year-old woman fell to her death from a 24th floor apartment in Toronto and six police officers were in and around the apartment at the time of the fall.

SIU Director Joseph Martino says there’s no evidence the officers committed a crime.

More to come