Loading articles...

'No reasonable grounds' to charge any officers in Regis Korchinski-Paquet death: SIU

Last Updated Aug 26, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT

Regis Korchinski-Paquet

The province’s police watchdog says “there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any of the officers committed a criminal offence” in the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet.

The 29-year-old woman fell to her death from a 24th floor apartment in Toronto and six police officers were in and around the apartment at the time of the fall.

SIU Director Joseph Martino says there’s no evidence the officers committed a crime.

More to come

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
UPDATE: NB 427 app. Burnhamthorpe express - two right lanes remain closed for truck fire cleanup. Transfer to expre…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:25 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Special Weather Statement has been issued for parts of southern Ontario including northern York and Durham regions for t…
Latest Weather
Read more