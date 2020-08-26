Loading articles...

Raptors, Celtics meet to discuss boycotting Game 1

Point guard Kyle Lowry sits during a Raptors shoot around. The Canadian Press

Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics players gathered and met on Tuesday about the possibility of boycotting tomorrow’s opening game of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

ESPN’s Marc Spears reports Raptors guard Fred VanVleet and Celtics guard Jaylen Brown both spoke at the meeting.

“Boycotting the game has come up to them to demand a little more attention,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said on Wednesday.

 

When asked about the likelihood both teams would holdout, Nurse said: “I don’t think I can put a percentage on it. The discussions are ongoing.”

Nurse also says he isn’t sure if the Raptors and Celtics would boycott only one game or the series entirely.

The two sides are expected to meet again tonight to further discuss their options.

This comes a day after an outspoken VanVleet said he was distraught following yet another police-involved shooting involving a Black man.

Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old man from Kenosha, Wisconsin, was recorded being shot multiple times in the back.

He remains hospitalized in critical condition and his family says he’s paralyzed from the neck down.

