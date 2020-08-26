Man shot in lobby of Scarborough building

Toronto Police say a man has been seriously wounded in a shooting in Scarborough.

Officers were called to a building in the Lawrence Avenue and Orton Park area just after 3:30 p.m., for reports of shots fired inside the lobby. Police located a victim when they arrived.

Several suspects were seen running away from the scene, but police have not released any descriptions.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

Lawrence Av E + Orton Park Rd

* 3:31 pm *

– In building lobby

– Reports of man shot

– Suspects seen running away

– May have gotten into an import car

– Police o/s

– Have located victim

– Injuries serious

– Asking for rush on Medics#GO1609757

^dh pic.twitter.com/bmgR7Dq7BV — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 26, 2020

