Loading articles...

Man shot in lobby of Scarborough building

Last Updated Aug 26, 2020 at 4:19 pm EDT

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Toronto Police say a man has been seriously wounded in a shooting in Scarborough.

Officers were called to a building in the Lawrence Avenue and Orton Park area just after 3:30 p.m., for reports of shots fired inside the lobby. Police located a victim when they arrived.

Several suspects were seen running away from the scene, but police have not released any descriptions.

Check back here for updates.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: All lanes reopened at Lake Ridge and Taunton. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:02 PM
Retweeted @NHC_Atlantic: 1 PM CDT: #Laura is now an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane with maximum winds of 140 MPH. Little time remains to…
Latest Weather
Read more