Police say 2 young girls approached by stranger in Oshawa

Durham regional police are alerting the public about an incident in Oshawa on Tuesday where two young girls were approached and followed by a stranger.

Police say the two girls, aged 10 and 12, were sitting on the grass outside of a plaza in the Grandview Avenue and Taunton Road area when a man they didn’t know exited his vehicle and began talking to them.

The man asked them their names and ages, police said.

“The girls rode away on their bicycles toward a nearby wooded area and say they looked back to see the male following them on foot,” police said in a release. “They became scared, left their bikes and began to run. The girls called 911 and attended a nearby residence to await police.”

Police searched the area but couldn’t find the man.

He’s described as South Asian, around five foot seven, with black hair. He was wearing an orange shirt, black shorts, and was wearing a black hat on backwards with a yellow or orange bandana under the hat.