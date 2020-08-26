Loading articles...

Police say 2 young girls approached by stranger in Oshawa

A May 2020 file photo of a Durham Regional Police vehicle. (FILE/Tony Fera/CityNews Toronto)

Durham regional police are alerting the public about an incident in Oshawa on Tuesday where two young girls were approached and followed by a stranger.

Police say the two girls, aged 10 and 12, were sitting on the grass outside of a plaza in the Grandview Avenue and Taunton Road area when a man they didn’t know exited his vehicle and began talking to them.

The man asked them their names and ages, police said.

“The girls rode away on their bicycles toward a nearby wooded area and say they looked back to see the male following them on foot,” police said in a release. “They became scared, left their bikes and began to run. The girls called 911 and attended a nearby residence to await police.”

Police searched the area but couldn’t find the man.

He’s described as South Asian, around five foot seven, with black hair. He was wearing an orange shirt, black shorts, and was wearing a black hat on backwards with a yellow or orange bandana under the hat.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
UPDATE: NB 427 app. Burnhamthorpe express - two right lanes remain closed for truck fire cleanup. Transfer to expre…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:25 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Special Weather Statement has been issued for parts of southern Ontario including northern York and Durham regions for t…
Latest Weather
Read more