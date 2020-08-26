Loading articles...

Milwaukee Brewers boycott MLB game after Bucks, NBA holdout

Last Updated Aug 26, 2020 at 7:01 pm EDT

Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Yardley throws during an intrasquad game Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Miller Park in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Milwaukee Brewers have decided not to play in Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, according to multiple reports.

Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal was the first with the news, who says the Reds also decided, collectively, not to play.

This comes amidst a historic day in sports with the Milwaukee Bucks boycotting their NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

Shortly later, in wake of the Bucks holdout, the NBA announced it has postponed all three of its games that were slated for tonight.

MLB has not commented or released a statement.

 

Related Stories

NBA postpones Wednesday's games after Bucks lead boycottWisconsin sports teams speak out after police shooting
||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Stalled truck #EB401 at Warden collectors, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:11 PM
Retweeted @DeniseWeatherTO: Three rounds of rain headed for the GTA
Latest Weather
Read more