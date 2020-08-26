Milwaukee Brewers boycott MLB game after Bucks, NBA holdout

The Milwaukee Brewers have decided not to play in Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, according to multiple reports.

Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal was the first with the news, who says the Reds also decided, collectively, not to play.

This comes amidst a historic day in sports with the Milwaukee Bucks boycotting their NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

We don’t need sports more than we need to survive. It was true talking about the pandemic, and this sports strike only reminds us of that. Thankful for what the @Bucks, @Brewers, and all the other clubs withholding their services in protest of police violence and systemic racism. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) August 26, 2020

Shortly later, in wake of the Bucks holdout, the NBA announced it has postponed all three of its games that were slated for tonight.

MLB has not commented or released a statement.