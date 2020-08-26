Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Milwaukee Brewers boycott MLB game after Bucks, NBA holdout
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Aug 26, 2020 6:13 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 26, 2020 at 7:01 pm EDT
Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Yardley throws during an intrasquad game Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Miller Park in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) AP Photo/Morry Gash
The Milwaukee Brewers have decided not to play in Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, according to multiple reports.
Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal was the first with the news, who says the Reds also decided, collectively, not to play.
This comes amidst a historic day in sports with the Milwaukee Bucks boycotting their NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic.
We don’t need sports more than we need to survive. It was true talking about the pandemic, and this sports strike only reminds us of that. Thankful for what the @Bucks, @Brewers, and all the other clubs withholding their services in protest of police violence and systemic racism.