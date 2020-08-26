Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Man charged months after allegedly using unregistered drone to film crash site
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 26, 2020 12:25 pm EDT
File photo of a drone. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Police say a man is facing charges after allegedly using an unregistered drone to film the scene of a fatal crash in Chatham-Kent.
Investigators say the crash happened in early April, and a man flew the drone over the scene and alongside an ambulance as it was taking a patient to hospital.
Police say an Ornge air ambulance was also called to the scene and was not far from the drone.
They say the video was uploaded to YouTube, and police worked with Transport Canada to identify and interview the drone operator.
They say a 33-year-old man from Wallaceburg has been charged with contravening the Canadian Aviation Regulations.
He was issued a $250 fine for allegedly operating a remotely piloted aircraft system without it being registered.
