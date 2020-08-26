Loading articles...

Man charged months after allegedly using unregistered drone to film crash site

File photo of a drone. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Police say a man is facing charges after allegedly using an unregistered drone to film the scene of a fatal crash in Chatham-Kent.

Investigators say the crash happened in early April, and a man flew the drone over the scene and alongside an ambulance as it was taking a patient to hospital.

Police say an Ornge air ambulance was also called to the scene and was not far from the drone.

They say the video was uploaded to YouTube, and police worked with Transport Canada to identify and interview the drone operator.

They say a 33-year-old man from Wallaceburg has been charged with contravening the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

He was issued a $250 fine for allegedly operating a remotely piloted aircraft system without it being registered.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
UPDATE: NB 427 app. Burnhamthorpe express - two right lanes remain closed for truck fire cleanup. Transfer to expre…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:25 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Special Weather Statement has been issued for parts of southern Ontario including northern York and Durham regions for t…
Latest Weather
Read more