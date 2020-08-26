Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Laura is expected to grow into a Category 4 hurricane
by The Associated Press, News Staff
Posted Aug 26, 2020 6:21 am EDT
Workers board up windows at the Galvez Hotel & Spa Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Galveston, Texas, as Hurricane Laura heads toward the Gulf Coast. THE CANADIAN PRESSAP-David J. Phillip
Forecasters say Hurricane Laura is now expected to rapidly power up into a ‘catastrophic’ Category 4 hurricane — an even stronger storm than previously expected — as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana, gathering wind and water that now covers much of the Gulf of Mexico.
TIMELAPSE: This is a look at Hurricane Laura from a NOAA aircraft over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. The storm is expected to make landfall in southwestern Louisiana or the upper Texas coast late Wednesday night or Thursday morning, according to NOAA. pic.twitter.com/c30fKayLsz
Satellite images show that Laura has become “a formidable hurricane” in recent hours, threatening to smash homes and sink entire communities. It has undergone a remarkable intensification, “and there are no signs it will stop soon, with shear remaining low-to-moderate over the deep warm waters of the central Gulf of Mexico,” the National Hurricane Center said in a briefing early Wednesday.
“We are expecting widespread power outages, trees down. Homes and businesses will be damaged,” said Donald Jones, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Lake Charles, Louisiana, which is near the bullseye of Laura’s forecast track.
“I’m telling you, this is going to be a very serious situation,” Jones said.