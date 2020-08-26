Loading articles...

Gunfire leaves one person injured after an altercation on the Danforth

Toronto Police say a call came in at 2:34 a.m. Wednesday morning from Danforth Avenue and Carlaw Avenue for the sounds of gunshots.

Police have confirmed one person was shot and sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect and victim were apparently in an altercation before the gun was used.

Police are still searching for the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

