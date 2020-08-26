Loading articles...

Greece sends 28 more ailing migrant children to Germany

Last Updated Aug 26, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT

BERLIN — Another group of children with medical needs who have been living in migrant camps in Greece arrived in Germany on Wednesday with their close relatives, a transfer that was delayed by coronavirus cases in two families, the German government said.

In all, 121 people were on board the flight that landed in Hannover, the interior ministry said, including 28 children.

The flight was originally planned for Aug. 13, but had to be delayed because of positive tests for COVID-19. It went ahead after the people infected completed their quarantines and tested negative.

The transfer was part of a wider European effort to get hundreds of vulnerable children out of camps on the Greek islands. Two previous transfers of ailing children to Germany took place in July.

Germany has agreed to take in a total of 243 children “who need medical treatment” from Greece, as well their closest relatives, 928 people in all. So far, 68 of the children have arrived.

It also has taken in 53 unaccompanied children evacuated from the overcrowded Greek camps. Children also have been transferred to Luxembourg, Ireland, Portugal, Finland, Belgium and France, according to the German interior ministry.

The Associated Press

