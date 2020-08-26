Loading articles...

Financials help lift Toronto market in early trading, loonie rises

Last Updated Aug 26, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Gains in the financial sector helped boost Canada’s main stock index in early trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.92 points at 16,652.40 as shares of Royal Bank of Canada rose after its latest quarterly results beat expectations.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 25.02 points at 28,223.42. The S&P 500 index was up 4.34 points at 3,447.96, while the Nasdaq composite was up 58.41 points at 11,524.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.89 cents US compared with 75.79 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract was up 26 cents at US$43.61 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was little changed at US$2.60 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$1.20 at US$1,924.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was up three cents at US$2.96 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2020.

 

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

 

The Canadian Press

