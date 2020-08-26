Loading articles...

Drugstores ramp up COVID-19 testing as part of health-care push amid pandemic

The logo for Shoppers Drug Mart is shown in downtown Toronto, on Tuesday, May 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

Drugstores in Alberta will offer in-store coronavirus tests at hundreds of locations by next month and are pushing to provide them in other provinces as pharmacies expand their health-care presence amid the pandemic.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it will run viral testing for asymptomatic patients at all 234 of its Alberta pharmacies, located at Shoppers Drug Mart, Independent Foods and other stores.

The company says it has reached out to all 10 provinces to discuss in-store testing, with Ontario Premier Doug Ford acknowledging the possibility down the line.

Theresa Firestone, head of health and wellness at Shoppers, says its swab tests are only for those without symptoms or known contact with coronavirus patients and may be useful for teachers returning to school or Canadians who take care of an older family member.

London Drugs also conducts COVID-19 tests in Alberta, having offered the service at six locations for the past two weeks with plans to roll it out at nine more by October.

Chris Chiew, head of pharmacy at the Richmond, B.C.-based retailer, says the service builds on other responses to the pandemic such as online pharmacist consultations and a pilot program where patients consult virtually with doctors in a private room in the store.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEAR: All lanes reopened at Lake Ridge and Taunton. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:02 PM
Retweeted @NHC_Atlantic: 1 PM CDT: #Laura is now an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane with maximum winds of 140 MPH. Little time remains to…
Latest Weather
Read more