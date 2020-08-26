Loading articles...

Defence official: Arson suspected as cause of Navy ship fire

Last Updated Aug 26, 2020 at 8:58 pm EDT

SAN DIEGO — A senior defence official says arson is suspected as the cause of a July 12 fire that left extensive damage to the USS Bonhomme Richard and a U.S. Navy sailor is being questioned as a potential suspect.

The official, with knowledge of the investigation, spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public.

The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days.

Julie Watson And Lolita Baldor, The Associated Press

