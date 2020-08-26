East-end brawl ends in shooting, suspect at-large

Toronto police say a fight involving a group of people early Wednesday morning resulted in a shooting that sent a man to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

It happened at Carlaw and Danforth avenues just before 2:43 a.m.

Police say a brawl broke out near a sports bar when someone pulled out a gun and fired it.

The victim was transported to hospital.

Police are still looking for a suspect, but at this point no description has been provided.