Loading articles...

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum plans reopening

Last Updated Aug 26, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

NASHVILLE — The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum plans to reopen to the public on Sept. 10, according to a news release.

Visitors will be asked to have their temperatures checked on entry, wear masks, practice social distancing, tour in smaller groups and enter the museum according to a prearranged, staggered schedule, according to the Tuesday news release. There also will be no in-person programming.

All the exhibitions that had opened before the museum’s March 13 closure for the pandemic have been extended. The museum is reopening now because there has been a significant decline in transmission rates locally an in new cases nationally over the past four weeks, officials said in the release.

The museum opens to members on Sept. 9, a day before opening to the general public.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
SB Allen approaching Eglinton - the right lane is blocked with a collision. #SBAllen
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:29 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Cooler, fresher air today #Toronto GTA but it’s just a one day cool down. Humidity builds again tomorrow (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more