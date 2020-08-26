Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum plans reopening
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 26, 2020 6:09 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 26, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT
NASHVILLE — The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum plans to reopen to the public on Sept. 10, according to a news release.
Visitors will be asked to have their temperatures checked on entry, wear masks, practice social distancing, tour in smaller groups and enter the museum according to a prearranged, staggered schedule, according to the Tuesday news release. There also will be no in-person programming.
All the exhibitions that had opened before the museum’s March 13 closure for the pandemic have been extended. The museum is reopening now because there has been a significant decline in transmission rates locally an in new cases nationally over the past four weeks, officials said in the release.
The museum opens to members on Sept. 9, a day before opening to the general public.
