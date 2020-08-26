Loading articles...

Boy, 2, injured in two vehicle crash

A young boy was taken to hospital after bumping his head in a collision near Lawrence Avenue and Lilian Drive, Wednesday August 26, 2020. Ryan Belgrave/CITYNEWS

A 2-year-old boy had to be taken to hospital after a crash in Scarborough.

Police say two vehicles collided in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Lilian Drive around 12:30 p.m.

The young boy was in one of the vehicles and bumped his head in the collision.

Paramedics transported the boy in stable condition.

Police tell 680 NEWS the scene will be reconstructed, and the area will be closed for several hours.

