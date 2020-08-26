Loading articles...

Boy, 2, hospitalized with serious injuries after car crash

A two-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Wexford. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

Toronto police say a two-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a two-car collision Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the boy is in stable condition.

It happened at around 12:25 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue East and Lilian Drive area of the Wexford neighbourhood.

Police say the area will be closed to traffic while investigators recreate the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

