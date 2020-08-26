Loading articles...

At least one in three northern women sexually harassed, says StatCan survey

Last Updated Aug 26, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

A survey from Statistics Canada says that more than one-third of women in the northern territories have been subjected to unwanted sexual behaviour in a public place.

Almost as many have had the same experience at work and about a quarter have been targeted online.

The survey says the numbers for women are roughly double what they are for men.

Almost half the men and women victimized say they have changed their behaviour as a result.

Overall, Statistics Canada finds the experience of women in Canada’s North is roughly on par with those in the provinces.

For both women and men, the survey says the perpetrator was most often a man acting alone.

Statistician Adam Cotter says the agency wanted to look at harassment that falls below the threshold of criminal behaviour because it has the same roots as sexual violence.   

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26. 2020.

The Canadian Press

